Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020

Coronavirus
(NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus continues to keep people inside their homes, now may be the perfect time to freshen up your Netflix watch list with some of the titles the streaming giant is adding for April, 2020.

Some of the highlights include the hit series “Community,” comedian Ricky Gervais’ “After Life: Season 2” and “Fauda.” Movie standouts include “Taxi Driver,” “Mud,” “Road to Perdition,” “The Death of Stalin,” “The Social Network,” “The Matrix,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Here’s everything coming and going in April:

Avail. 4/1/20

  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • Bloodsport
  • Cadillac Records
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
  • Community: Season 1-6
  • Deep Impact
  • God’s Not Dead
  • Just Friends
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space
  • Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • Minority Report
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mud
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
  • Promised Land
  • Road to Perdition
  • Salt
  • School Daze
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Soul Plane
  • Sunrise in Heaven
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Death of Stalin
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • The Hangover
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • The Roommate
  • The Runaways
  • The Social Network
  • Wildling

Avail. 4/2/20

  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  • Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Avail. 4/3/20

Avail. 4/4/20

Angel Has Fallen

Avail. 4/5/20

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Avail. 4/6/20

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/20

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/9/20

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/10/20

Avail. 4/11/20

CODE 8

Avail. 4/14/20

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/15/20

Avail. 4/16/20

Avail. 4/17/20

Avail. 4/18/20

The Green Hornet

Avail. 4/20/20

  • Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Vatican Tapes

Avail. 4/21/20

  • Bleach: The Assault
  • Bleach: The Bount
  • Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
  • Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
  • Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Avail. 4/22/20

  • Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
  • Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/23/20

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/20

Avail. 4/25/20

  • The Artist
  • Django Unchained

Avail. 4/26/20

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/27/20

Avail. 4/29/20

Avail. 4/30/20

LAST CALL

Leaving 4/4/20

  • American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

  • Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

  • 21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

  • Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

  • Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

  • The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

  • The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

  • National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Little Princess
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  • The Craft
  • Crash
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • Dirty Harry
  • Driving Miss Daisy
  • Friday the 13th
  • Good Burger
  • GoodFellas
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
  • Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
  • Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • Rounders
  • Scream 2
  • Scream 3
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • Space Jam
  • Spy Kids

