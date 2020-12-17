Biden adviser, Congressman Cedric Richmond, tests positive for COVID-19

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) - The Choctaw Health Center (CHC) received its first wave of the COVID-19 vaccine and started administering to those employees who met the criteria. The 425 doses of Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the Choctaw Health Center by an Indian Health Services representative Wednesday evening and is the first healthcare facility in Neshoba County to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we receive this first wave of vaccine, I want us to remember all those we have lost to COVID,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “This first batch of vaccine will be provided to health personnel working on the frontline of the pandemic. Soon all our Tribal members will receive this vaccine. May this be the first step in the healing and wellness of our people from this disease and global pandemic.”