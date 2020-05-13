Bipartisan deal reached on COVID-19 aid for small businesses in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn announced a deal has been struck on coronavirus relief funds between the House and Senate.

The House is expected to vote on part of the bill on Wednesday night. The proposal is a $300 million package for small businesses. It’s not clear if Governor Tate Reeves was part of the deal negotiations.

Democratic leadership was part of the deal. They got a commitment for $40 million for disadvantage and minority owned businesses.

The deal also includes automatic direct payments of $2,000 to about 40,000 small businesses in Mississippi. There will also be a $240 million grant program worth up to $25,000, where people must apply.

12 News reached out to Reeves’ office for a comment. We are waiting to hear back from him.