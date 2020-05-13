Blue Cross & Blue Shield makes donation to Mississippi Food Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation made a donation to Mississippi Food Network to provide food relief to families, children and senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will supply food boxes for families and senior citizens, especially in rural areas. It will also provide meal/snack bags packed with child-friendly foods for children who rely on meals at school.

“The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation proudly supports Mississippi’s communities, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Foundation is supporting food banks across the state so that Mississippians will have access to healthy foods,” said Sheila Grogan, Foundation President. “The Foundation is proud of its partnership with Mississippi Food Network to ensure that food is procured, distributed to the 228 food pantries in 56 Mississippi counties served by this organization, and made available to the state’s children and adults who need nutritious food to thrive.”

“We appreciate our partnership with the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation during these unprecedented times,” said Charles Beady, CEO. “Their investment in our organization is an investment in the people of Mississippi and will help us provide food assistance to those who need our services. Working together we can help each other through these unfamiliar times.”