Board member proposes mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for Natchez Adams School District employees

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez Adams School District board member proposed making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all school district employees.

The Natchez Democrat reported Phillip West proposed the vaccinations during a board meeting on Tuesday. He said the reason for the proposal is because of the rise in Delta variant cases throughout Mississippi.

According to the newspaper, board member Dianne Bunch, Ph.D., Board President Amos James and Superintendent Fred Butcher did not share their thoughts on making COVID vaccination mandatory for school district employees.

Butcher said the school district attorney Bruce Kuehnle is investigating the proposed policy.

“Our attorney is doing some investigative work so at this point I have no comments on it,” Butcher said.

The Natchez Democrat reported board members Brenda Robinson, Ph.D., and Thelma Newsome have not responded to calls and emails requesting comments about the story.

West said he intends to bring the issue of mandatory vaccination up again at the next school board meeting on Tuesday, August 3.

The district is requiring students at all grade levels to wear face masks during the 2021-2022 school year. The upcoming school year begins August 2, 2021.