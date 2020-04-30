Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Book giveaways at JPS Grab and Go Meal sites

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
books_160182

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District said books will be distributed to students at Grab-and-Go Meal sites on Monday, May 4 and Wednesday May 6.

Selections will be available for pre-K through grade 12 students at each location. Students can pick up books from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. each day.

Monday, May 4 Book Giveaway Sites:

  • North Jackson Elementary
  • Raines Elementary
  • Smith Elementary
  • Spann Elementary
  • Whitten Middle
  • Wilkins Elementary

Wednesday, May 6 Book Giveaway Sites:

  • Blackburn Middle
  • Boyd Elementary
  • Galloway Elementary
  • Lake Elementary
  • Marshall Elementary
  • Peeples Middle

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories