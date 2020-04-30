Book giveaways at JPS Grab and Go Meal sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District said books will be distributed to students at Grab-and-Go Meal sites on Monday, May 4 and Wednesday May 6.

Selections will be available for pre-K through grade 12 students at each location. Students can pick up books from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. each day.

Monday, May 4 Book Giveaway Sites:

North Jackson Elementary

Raines Elementary

Smith Elementary

Spann Elementary

Whitten Middle

Wilkins Elementary

Wednesday, May 6 Book Giveaway Sites: