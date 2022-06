JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced free booster shots against COVID-19 will be available for children ages five to 11 at county health departments.

The booster shots will be available starting Monday, June 6.

If your child was fully vaccinated more than five months ago, health officials said a booster is recommended to extend their protection.

You can find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine on MSDH’s website.