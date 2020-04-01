Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Booze buying surges amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Americans are drinking their way through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to Nielsen, sales of booze jumped 55% in the third week of March compared to the same time last year.

That was the week several states issued shelter in place orders. Bars and restaurants shut down, and people stocked up on alcohol.

According to Nielson, ready-to-drink cocktails, like spiked lemonades or canned gin and tonics, saw a 106% jump in sales. However, alcohol sales could drop this month if there is a deeper recession.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories