Booze buying surges amid COVID-19 outbreak

(CNN) – Americans are drinking their way through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to Nielsen, sales of booze jumped 55% in the third week of March compared to the same time last year.

That was the week several states issued shelter in place orders. Bars and restaurants shut down, and people stocked up on alcohol.

According to Nielson, ready-to-drink cocktails, like spiked lemonades or canned gin and tonics, saw a 106% jump in sales. However, alcohol sales could drop this month if there is a deeper recession.