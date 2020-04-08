Boris Johnson’s condition improving from coronavirus

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Treasury chief says Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

Rishi Sunak said Wednesday that Johnson has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital. Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was transferred to the ICU on Monday when his condition deteriorated. Johnson’s spokesman said earlier Wednesday that the prime minister was receiving “standard oxygen treatment” and is breathing without any other assistance.