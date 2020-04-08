Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Boris Johnson’s condition improving from coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Treasury chief says Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

Rishi Sunak said Wednesday that Johnson has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital. Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was transferred to the ICU on Monday when his condition deteriorated. Johnson’s spokesman said earlier Wednesday that the prime minister was receiving “standard oxygen treatment” and is breathing without any other assistance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories