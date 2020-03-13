Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Friday.

The Boston Athletic Association’s decision comes as premier sports events worldwide are being canceled or postponed to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The marathon is the world’s most celebrated footrace, but officials had become increasingly preoccupied with the health of the 31,000 registered runners and the estimated 1 million spectators who line the course, giving hand-fives, high fives and even kisses to the athletes as they pass by.

The 124th running of the Boston race had been scheduled for April 20.