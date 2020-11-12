Brandon High goes virtual after increase in COVID-19 cases

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to school leaders, Brandon High School has seen an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases and quarantined students and staff.
The Rankin County School District decided to switch all Brandon High School students (grades 9-12) to full distance learning (Brick2Click) effective Friday, November 13, 2020. Students will return to campus Monday, November 30, 2020 after the Thanksgiving holidays.
All extracurricular activities have been suspended effective immediately.
According to MSDH guidelines, students and staff are discouraged from gathering or socializing anywhere, like at a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall during this quarantine period.
At this time, all other Brandon Zone schools will continue with on campus enhanced traditional learning.
