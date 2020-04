BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon High School announced its 2020 commencement ceremony will take place at Bulldog Stadium on campus the week of May 11-15 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The graduation will be live-streamed through several BHS platforms.

School leaders said they will adhere to CDC guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to read the full letter from the school about graduation.