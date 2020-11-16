Brandon Middle School going virtual due to increase in COVID-19 cases

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District announced Brandon Middle School has transitioned to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The district released the following statement:

The Rankin County School District has seen an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and quarantined students and staff in several schools. RCSD is following the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines when making decisions to quarantine individuals, classes/groups, and/or schools. This has also resulted in the suspension of some extracurricular activities or other school events on several campuses. Based on the MSDH guidelines, we recently transitioned Puckett High School, Brandon High School, and Brandon Middle School from traditional to virtual learning for a 14 day quarantine period. The health and safety of our students and staff are our utmost priority; therefore, we continue to closely monitor all 28 RCSD campuses. We continue to ask our students, staff, and families to wash their hands, wear masks, and practice social distancing. Sharon Patrick, Public Relations Manager for Rankin County School District

