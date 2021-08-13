Bright Lights Belhaven Nights cancelled due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced on Friday that the 17th annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights street festival has been cancelled due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Mississippi.
The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 14.
The Greater Belhaven Foundation (GBF) has been monitoring the most recent developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, the Jackson area healthcare workers and hospital systems are stretched beyond capacity.
While in the process of discussing and evaluating this encompassing situation, GBF was informed by The City of Jackson that the event is cancelled due to the increased COVID-19 cases. While GBF is disappointed that the 2021 event will not take place, GBF fully supports the decision made by The City in order to help mitigate the spread of this virus.
GBF thanks all coordinators, sponsors and volunteers that were working so hard to make this event possible.Greater Belhaven Foundation