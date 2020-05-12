Broadway shutdown extended until at least Labor Day

A sign announcing the suspension of all Broadway shows is posted on a door at the Minskoff Theatre, where “The Lion King” had been playing, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again – until at least early September.

Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Sept. 6.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows – including 16 that were still scheduled to open – and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.