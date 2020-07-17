Brookhaven mayor admitted to ICU with COVID-19

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Brookhaven, Mayor Joe Cox tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Kings Daughter’s Medical Center ICU on Friday.

The city released the following statement:

As you know, many elected officials have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last several weeks, including Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox. Earlier today, Mayor Cox was admitted to Kings Daughter’s Medical Center ICU; however, he is in regular communication with our exceptional city staff and officials to ensure the seamless operation of our city. COVID-19 is not a hoax. It is a very real and highly contagious respiratory disease easily spread from person to person. There is currently no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for this disease, which is all the more reason for everyone, not just a few, to follow all preventive measures to help protect yourself, as well as family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. Please keep our mayor and his wife, Angie, in your thoughts. Join us in praying for healing and a full recovery. City of Brookhaven

LATEST STORIES: