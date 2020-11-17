BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven police officer passed away on Sunday, November 15, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Lt. Marzell Jerome Brooks joined the police department in 1992. He became a school resource officer in 1996.
According to Chief Kenny Collins, Brooks contracted the coronavirus while performing his duties protecting the children. He was 58.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Choctaws receive license to assist in broadband access for Tribe
- Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
- MDOT encourages Mississippians to drive safely during Thanksgiving
- Trump legal team prepares for federal hearing in lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Brookhaven police officer passes away after testing positive for COVID-19