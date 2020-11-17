Brookhaven police officer passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

Lt. Marzell Jerome Brooks (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven police officer passed away on Sunday, November 15, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Lt. Marzell Jerome Brooks joined the police department in 1992. He became a school resource officer in 1996.

According to Chief Kenny Collins, Brooks contracted the coronavirus while performing his duties protecting the children. He was 58.

