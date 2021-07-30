Brookhaven School District to require masks for first 2 weeks of class

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Brookhaven School District announced indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors will be required for the first two weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

During this time, officials said the district will monitor any COVID outbreaks and recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to mask requirements.

“Our priority is for all students and employees to safely return to full in-person instruction regardless of vaccination status,” the district stated.

Students in the Brookhaven School District will resume class on Thursday, August 5.