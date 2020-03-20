1  of  2
Breaking News
30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 80 total cases in state Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Burger King to offer free kids meals during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Earnings Burger King parent Restaurant Brands Photo by Damian Dovarganes, AP Photo_286668

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015, file photo, food specials are offered at a Burger King fast food restaurant in Los Angeles. On Thursday, April 28, 2016, Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc. reports earnings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(CNN) – Burger King is giving parents a chance to get their kids free meals starting next week.

The burger chain says next Monday it will offer two free kids meals for every adult meal that’s ordered.

But the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King’s app.

That’s where you will find the coupons for the offer.

Burger King to offer free kids meals during coronavirus pandemicBurger King says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6 or as long as supplies last.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories