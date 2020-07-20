Business leaders and partners launch campaign for Hattiesburg to mask up

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, business and health care leaders in Hattiesburg joined Mayor Toby Barker to launch a comprehensive advertising campaign encouraging citizens to “mask up.”

The business and health care leaders include Bernard Green with GlobalGreen Insurance; Hoppy Cole with The First, A National Banking Association; Abb Payne with Payne Companies; Todd Jackson with The ADP; Traci Rouse with Merit Health Wesley and Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic.

The campaign – Mask Up, HBURG – is spearheaded by the private business sector and shared in partnership by local entities across several industries – tourism, education, health care and government.

With “Mask Up, HBURG,” the campaign aims to engage citizens through a quick call to action and to also serve as an educational platform for how/why wearing a mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Visually, “Mask Up, HBURG” messaging will be seen throughout the community by way of outdoor billboards, PSAs that will run on local news outlets, digital engagement opportunities through social media platforms and more.

The campaign website is www.maskuphburg.com.

