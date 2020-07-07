Business owner reacts to new mask ordinance in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, a new executive order will be in effect in the City of Canton. Face coverings will be mandatory in the city. All business owners are required to have customers wear masks while inside.

“There’s no problem. Everybody’s been like, ‘Oh, I forgot. Let me go back and get it.’ It’s no problem,” said Linda Mason, owner of Square Nutrition.

Mason said she and her staff have been taken precautions. She appreciates being backed by city leaders.

“Actually, I’m excited about it because we actually get the opportunity to enforce the rules that have been out for a while.”

A new order was signed by Canton Mayor William Truly after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Mississippi. The order states that everyone in the cit must wear a face mask while in public.

