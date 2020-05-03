Byram church teams up with Tyson to handout chicken to neighbors

Breaking News
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a shortage of beef and poultry across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Tyson and a local church stepped up to handout chicken to neighbors in Byram.

The handout happened at the Harvest Celebration Evangelistic Church off of Frontage Road. Volunteers handed out 8,700 pounds of poultry.

The pastor said they saw a need for meals to be distributed around the community. Since the church can’t have normal services due to social distancing guidelines, they’re looking to combat mental challenges through prayer and music.

“Not only are we feeding, but we’re also giving words of encouragement as they come through. Also giving them invitations to come out, because sometimes only thing you need is a smile for somebody to make your day. So, each person is giving words of encouragement, a smile and a box of chicken.”

If you couldn’t make it to Saturday’s giveaway, you can contact the church to see when they will host their next food drive.

