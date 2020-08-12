C Spire offers pop-up WiFi hotspots across Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With many students learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of having quality internet access is in high demand.

There has been a challenging dilemma for children living in rural areas of Mississippi. Internet service provider, C Spire, has stepped in to provide free access for students through education websites and a mobile browser.

Pop-up WiFi hotspots have also been placed at various locations across Mississippi, including grocery stores, churches and C Spire retail stores.

STORES. Dave Miller, Cspire Company Spokesperson SOT:

“In cases where students don’t have access to other forms of internet access, they can come to that location, those designated locations. That list is available on our website. They can go to those locations and they can actually have internet access through a mobile browser, through a WiFi hotspot, and be able to do what they need to do,” explained Dave Miller, a spokesperson for C Spire.

To view WiFi pop-up locations near you, click here.

LATEST STORIES: