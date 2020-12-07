Campbell’s Bakery Madison closes permanently due to COVID-19

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Campbell’s Bakery announced the Madison location at Colony Crossing has closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Fondren location will stay open.

The Madison location closed on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The business released the following statement on Facebook:

We have loved being a part of Madison and your lives and events and celebrations for the past several years. As COVID numbers have increased, our sales have dropped, and we can no longer rob from Peter to pay Paul. The Fondren location will remain open as we consolidate in order to try and make it through this unprecedented time. If you have an order to pick up next week at the Madison location, it will be available at Fondren or we can deliver if needed. Campbell’s Bakery

LATEST STORIES: