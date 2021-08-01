Can businesses enforce vaccine mandates?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As establishments across the United States ask patrons to show proof of vaccination, businesses in Mississippi may follow suit.

The COVID-19 vaccine remains under emergency use authorization. However, vaccinations may increase once the federal government gives full authorization of the vaccine.

Some businesses in Mississippi have renewed face mask requirements for employees as cases surge due to the Delta variant.

“Waiting to take that next step. Kind of waiting to see how customers will accept it. Businesses don’t want to turn away customers because they’re not vaccinated. Small businesses in Mississippi should feel comfort that if they want to take that step, that’s something they can do,” said Marcus Roseman, an attorney at Rosemon Law Firm, PLLC.

Along with wanting proof of vaccination, companies like Disney and Walmart are the latest to require employees to get vaccinated.

Rosemon added HIPAA violations only apply to healthcare providers. Essentially, restaurants, bars and clothing stores can ask for proof of vaccination.