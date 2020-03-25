Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

TORONTO (AP) – Canada is imposing mandatory self-isolation for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Twitter that the government is making it mandatory to better protect Canada’s most vulnerable.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says it will begin at midnight Wednesday and the requirement will be for 14 days. Freeland said penalties will be announced later Wednesday.

More than a million Canadians and permanent residents returned to Canada between March 14 to March 20, according to Canada Border Services. The mandatory quarantine will not apply to truck drivers and health care workers crossing the border.