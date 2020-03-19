Cannes Film Festival postponed, potentially to June or July

FILE – This May 13, 2019 file photo shows a view of the Palais des festivals during the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Arguably the world’s most prestigious film festival and cinema’s largest annual gathering has postponed its 73rd edition. Organizers of the French Riviera festival, scheduled to take place May 12-23, said they are considering moving the festival to the end of June or the beginning of July. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – France’s Cannes Film Festival, arguably the world’s most prestigious film festival and cinema’s largest annual gathering, has postponed its 73rd edition.

Organizers of the French Riviera festival, scheduled to take place May 12-23, say they are considering moving the festival to the end of June or the beginning of July.

Cannes organizers had been extremely reluctant to cancel Cannes. For weeks, its organizers deflected questions and tried to push through its selection process.

But as the coronavirus pandemic spread through France, it became all but inevitable that a massive gathering like Cannes couldn’t go on as scheduled.