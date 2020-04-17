Canton Academy recognizes high school seniors

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – High school seniors across Mississippi have had to cancel almost all of their end of the year customs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, that’s not stopping Canton Academy from making their students feel special.

The school distributed personalized senior signs to students. One of the recipients was Lance Elson, who will be pitching for Copiah-Lincoln Community College next year. He missed out on his final baseball season and has a special message for underclassmen.

“I was just like coolin’ and chillin’ and stuff and then this happens. And I don’t get to finish senior year . So for real, don’t take it for granted. It could happen just like that, you never know,” said Elson.

Jenny Wadford helped organize the sign distribution. She said she’ll do anything to make her seniors feel loved this year.