Canton cancels spring flea market amid coronavirus concerns

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Flea Market, which was originally scheduled for May 14, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of concern for the health and well-being of our citizens and all participants, we have made the hard decision to cancel the May flea market,” Canton Mayor William Truly Jr. said.

“We are sad that this event will not take place, but the health and safety of our community, our vendors and our tourists is our top priority,” Jana Dear, Canton Tourism executive director, said. “We look forward to a great event in October.”

The fall Canton Flea Market is scheduled for October 8.