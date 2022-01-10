Canton Elementary School switches to virtual learning amid COVID surge

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Elementary School (CES) will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday, January 11 until the end of the week due to COVID-19 cases rising among staff.

Students in 3rd-5th grade who were in school on Monday, January 10 will bring home devices that they can use for virtual learning. Kindergarten-2nd grade students will take home work packets that they can complete along with instructions and teacher contact information for assistance if needed.

Students in 3rd-5th grade will log into their first period from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., second period from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and third period from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. After school students will log in at 3:30 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, January 11.

Lunch for CES students can be picked up from CES from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Breakfast for CES students will also be available from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m.

Parents of 3rd-5th grade students that need devices may pick them up by the school on Monday, January 10 or Tuesday, January 11 until 5:00 p.m. All work and devices are due back to the school on Tuesday, January 18.

Any student that is absent must have a doctor’s excuse.