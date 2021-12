CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Mayor William Truly issued an emergency proclamation closing City Hall, all non-essential city offices and city owned or leased facilities.

In the proclamation, the mayor said he decided to close the buildings due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta and omicron variants.

City offices will be closed from December 30, 2021, through January 6, 2022.