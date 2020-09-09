Canton mayor to veto Board of Aldermen’s action to have Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Mayor William Truly Jr. announced he will veto an action by the Board of Aldermen to have the Canton Flea Market in October during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the mayor said it’s important that Canton neighbors “understand the sacrifice that must be made” and the importance of social distancing. He believes it’s important for the city to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to the virus.
Last week, organizers of the event announced it would happened on October 8, 2020.
Mayor Truly will hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m. to discuss his decision.
LATEST STORIES:
- Robbery suspect arrested for stealing car, wallet in Hattiesburg
- Good Neighbor Day cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Pres. Trump adds 20 names to his list of Supreme Court candidates
- Mississippi Public Universities release video to help fight COVID-19
- Espy calls for Sen. Hyde-Smith to accept debate invitation