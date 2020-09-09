Canton mayor to veto Board of Aldermen’s action to have Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Mayor William Truly Jr. announced he will veto an action by the Board of Aldermen to have the Canton Flea Market in October during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the mayor said it’s important that Canton neighbors “understand the sacrifice that must be made” and the importance of social distancing. He believes it’s important for the city to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to the virus.

Last week, organizers of the event announced it would happened on October 8, 2020.

Mayor Truly will hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m. to discuss his decision.

