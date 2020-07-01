Local school districts give update on 2020-2021 school year

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The superintendent of the Canton Public School District updated parents about the district’s plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Read the statement below:

As promised, I wanted to provide you with an update on our district’s reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. CPSD will implement a hybrid schedule to begin our school year. In this hybrid schedule, students will receive instruction through a combination of online and face-to-face instruction. Students will be physically present at school two days per week and virtually present online three days per week. On the days that students are physically present, we will observe strict safety procedures. This model will allow us to have fewer children present each day, thus allowing us to spread students out at a safe distance in classrooms and other areas. Students will be divided into two groups at each school; while one group is physically present in the building, the other group will be virtually present online. We will use classroom cameras to ensure that students who are present virtually are able to view the instruction that is occurring at school in an online format at home. I also took into account that there are some parents who are simply not comfortable with their children being physically present in the building at all. We will offer these parents the option to have their children virtually present online five days per week. We will ensure that laptops are made available to all children who need them.

We made this decision with our students’ safety as an utmost priority. However, as this pandemic changes from day to day, we ask that you understand that this plan may be revised at any time as the situation changes. Stay tuned to our district’s Facebook page and our website for weekly updates that will include information about new policies, processes and procedures, our revised 2020-2021 calendar, and other details related to the start of school. We thank you for your patience and support as we adjust to this new normal.

Gary Hannah, Superintendent of the Canton Public School District