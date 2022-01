CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Truly Family Healthcare Clinic will host a vaccination drive for Canton Public School District students ages five and older on Friday, January 28.

The district-wide event will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Canton Ninth Grade Academy. Students do not have to attend CNGA in order to receive a vaccination. However, they must be a student in the Canton Public School District.

To register, call 601-691-5175.