Canton Public Schools moves to virtual schedule until further notice

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District announced the district will provide instruction to students in a virtual model until further notice.

Superintendent Garry Hannah released the following letter:

Dear Parents, Students, Staff, Community Members, and Other Friends of the Canton Public School District,

Friends, when I made the initial announcement about our district’s instructional delivery method, I informed you that the decisions that we will make over the next few weeks are subject to change as we receive additional information. I have been communicating with state and local health officials recently, and after great deliberation and consideration of our students’, teachers’, families’, and community’s lives, we have made the decision to provide instruction to our students in a 100% virtual model until further notice. This decision is based on the increased number of cases not only in Mississippi, but especially in our county and our local area. Though we know that it will be an inconvenience for some, ultimately, I hold your children’s and my staff’s lives in my hands for about 30% of the day. This is a fact that I do not take lightly.

Please stay tuned for more details in the coming days as we prepare to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on August 17th, 2020.

Thank you for your continued support of the Canton Public School District.

Gary Hannah, CPSD Superintendent