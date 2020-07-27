Canton Public Schools moves to virtual schedule until further notice

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District announced the district will provide instruction to students in a virtual model until further notice.
Superintendent Garry Hannah released the following letter:
Dear Parents, Students, Staff, Community Members, and Other Friends of the Canton Public School District,
Friends, when I made the initial announcement about our district’s instructional delivery method, I informed you that the decisions that we will make over the next few weeks are subject to change as we receive additional information. I have been communicating with state and local health officials recently, and after great deliberation and consideration of our students’, teachers’, families’, and community’s lives, we have made the decision to provide instruction to our students in a 100% virtual model until further notice. This decision is based on the increased number of cases not only in Mississippi, but especially in our county and our local area. Though we know that it will be an inconvenience for some, ultimately, I hold your children’s and my staff’s lives in my hands for about 30% of the day. This is a fact that I do not take lightly.
Please stay tuned for more details in the coming days as we prepare to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on August 17th, 2020.
Thank you for your continued support of the Canton Public School District.Gary Hannah, CPSD Superintendent
Spanish Translation
Estimados padres, estudiantes, personal, miembros de la comunidad y otros amigos del distrito escolar público de Canton,Amigos, cuando hice el anuncio inicial sobre el método de entrega de instrucción de nuestro distrito, les informé que las decisiones que tomaremos en las próximas semanas están sujetas a cambios a medida que recibamos información adicional. Me he estado comunicando recientemente con funcionarios de salud estatales y locales, y después de una gran deliberación y consideración de la vida de nuestros estudiantes, maestros, familias y comunidad, hemos tomado la decisión de brindar instrucción a nuestros estudiantes en un modelo 100% virtual. hasta nuevo aviso. Esta decisión se basa en el mayor número de casos no solo en Mississippi, sino especialmente en nuestro condado y nuestra área local. Aunque sabemos que será un inconveniente para algunos, en última instancia, tengo en mis manos la vida de sus hijos y de mi personal durante aproximadamente el 30% del día. Este es un hecho que no tomo a la ligera.Estén atentos para más detalles en los próximos días mientras nos preparamos para comenzar el año escolar 2020-2021 prácticamente el 17 de agosto de 2020.Gracias por su continuo apoyo al Distrito de Escuelas Públicas de Canton.
LATEST STORIES:
- GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
- Canton Public Schools moves to virtual schedule until further notice
- UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County
- New restrictions in Vicksburg after spike in COVID-19 cases
- ‘This isn’t Nazi Germany’: NM health care prover lets patients choose whether to wear masks