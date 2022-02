CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – To help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, leaders with the City of Canton Mayoral Health Council will host free face mask drive-thru giveaway.

The giveaway will take place on Friday, February 4 at the Canton Municipal Court Parking Lot from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This is a first-come, first serve event. A maximum of five masks will be provided per vehicle.