Canton vaccine clinic offered $50 gift cards to patients

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center in Canton hosted a vaccine clinic on Saturday, January 22.

Patients five and older received a $50 gift card for receiving their first, second and third doses of the vaccine.

Organizers said it’s important to make sure everyone takes advantage of the vaccine so we can end COVID-19.

“The thing about omicron is that anybody can catch it and it’s easily able to be caught. What we want to do is prevent people from being hospitalized and you can only do that by being vaccinated,” said Chief Program Officer Joshua Knox.

“I think a lot of them have been incentivized by the $50 gift card. That just gave them the extra boost to come on out,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Yvette McLaurin.

The center is open every day for COVID-19 vaccines.