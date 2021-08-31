Capital City Pride to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capital City Pride will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, September 4 and Saturday, September 25.

The vaccines will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. both days at the Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson.

The Board of Directors for Capital City Pride unanimously voted to require proof of vaccination or a 24-hour negative test result to enter the City with Pride 2021 event on October 1-3.

Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health will distribute the vaccines at the event.

