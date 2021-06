JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Capital City Pride and Jackson-Hinds Comprehension Health are partnering to provide free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, June 26.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Duling Street in Fondren. Following the vaccinations, a Homecoming Dance Block Party will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit here.