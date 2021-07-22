Cases continue to spike in Mississippi due to Delta variant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta variant is to blame for the latest surge of coronavirus numbers in Mississippi. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported almost 1,200 cases.

When it comes to vaccinations, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Thursday there’s been an increase in getting the shots.

"With the BNT162b2 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 93.7% (95% CI, 91.6 to 95.3) among persons with the alpha variant and 88.0% (95% CI, 85.3 to 90.1) among those with the delta variant."https://t.co/OkYn3iwmpq — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 22, 2021

Across several age groups, the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting lower vaccination numbers from younger age groups. Many from the younger age groups have not gotten vaccinated because they are scared. Some said they do not care while others believe no one should tell you what to do.

The new wave of coronavirus due to the Delta variant is being called the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

Dr. Markalain Dery, a New Orleans Healthcare expert, said, “It’s the most infectious without question and will prey exclusively on the unvaccinated population. We’re seeing numbers upwards of 80% of all strains in us right now that are the delta strain.”

Dery said the best prevention against the Delta variant is getting a vaccine. When you look at vaccination rates, only 20% of people ages 18-24 have been fully vaccinated and only 23% ages 25-39.

“It’s not that I don’t care, it’s that I don’t know enough about it, I guess or to be that trusting of it. I think it’s up to each person to decide. If they want to get it, they should. If they don’t feel concerned and don’t want to trust in it, that’s fine. If they don’t, it’s kinda up to them,” said Dany Martinez.

“COVID has directly affected my family I have a grandfather that was in the nursing home that got COVID from a CNA. So, I would definitely say due to me experiencing death in my family to get the vaccine,” said Jasmine Dixon.

Dery said if the Delta variant were to mutate, it could cause another spike in COVID, possibly being even more deadly.