Cases rise in South Korea, China, as Iran, Italy battle outbreak

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea and China have both reported a rise in new virus cases, as the South Korean prime minister warned that the fast-spreading outbreak linked to a local church and a hospital in the country’s southeast had entered a “more grave stage.”

The death toll in Iran climbed to six, the highest outside China, and a dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdown as authorities tested hundreds of people who came into contact with an estimated 79 confirmed cases there.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 113 of the 120 new cases were reported in the fourth-largest city of Daegu and surrounding areas for a total of 556 cases. Mainland China reported 648 new infections for a total of 76,936.