Cathead Distillery donates hand sanitizer to MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cathead Distillery recently donated a large supply of sanitizer to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to be utilized in aid of the state’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The distillery donated their stockpile of more than 90,000 bottles and 250,000 packets of hand sanitizer to MSDH.

“Even as the state rolls out vaccinations, there continues to be a critical need for hand sanitizer in our community and throughout Mississippi,” said Richard Patrick, Co-Founder of Cathead Distillery. “Comfort & Mercy is our way of contributing to the ongoing crisis and we’re humbled by the opportunity to help keep folks safe and healthy.”

“Cathead Distillery, a truly Mississippi company, redirected their own business model to produce hundreds of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer during the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann. “They donated thousands of those bottles to the state for their fellow citizens. We are all thankful for their generosity.”