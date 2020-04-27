CDC adds six new possible coronavirus symptoms

(CBS) – There are now more than 965,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and the death toll is more than 54,000.

Even as the number cases continue to rise, some states are easing restrictions on non-essential businesses, including salons and dine-in restaurants. Jason Griggers had a handful of clients at his salon outside Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend.

“We’re trying to stagger our clients and not just load them in here, so there’s not too many people in here at one time. We can practice good social distancing,” explained Griggers.

At least 12 states are easing restrictions on non-essential businesses, like restaurants, salons and some retailers. California has not loosened the rules, but thousands there still flocked to beaches, which were opened this weekend.

“There are a lot of people on the beach. They don’t look like they’re distancing like they should be,” said Harry Rabin, who lives in California.

Following a rash of outbreaks among meat and food-processing plants, the U.S. Labor Department issued new guidelines saying workers should be at least six feet apart and screened before their shifts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new possible coronavirus symptoms: chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

“It means more people can be tested at places that require symptoms to be tested,” explained Dr. David Agus, CBS News Medical Contributor.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new self-swab testing sites to increase the number of tests that can be don per day. Another sign of progress, the last patient has been discharged from the USNS Comfort, which will soon leave Manhattan after nearly a month.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said some parts of the economy may reopen after May 15. It could include construction and manufacturing, but it would likely begin outside the metro New York City area.