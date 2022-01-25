JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky explained when to get tested and the type of test to look for.

She said if you experience symptoms that might suggest you have COVID, you’ll want to go get a test. If you take a test while experiencing symptoms and the result is negative, she suggested using a more sensitive PCR test. Additionally, she encouraged those experiencing symptoms to quarantine until able to take a rapid test.

Walensky encouraged people to take a test five to seven days after being exposed to someone who has COVID. They should also be taken when visiting loved ones, people who are immunocompromised and the elderly.

She reminded people that there are 20,000 sites nationwide that offer free PCR tests. Community health centers also provide free PCR tests.