CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Dr. Timothy Quinn discussed the new COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Neighbors can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC said if you are vaccinated and have been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless having symptoms.