CDC issues halt on evictions nationwide amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most renters in the United States are now protected from eviction until the end of 2020, according to an order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order, which the Trump administration announced on Wednesday, bars evictions for most renters. The move could prevent about 40 million Americans from being forced out of their homes.

Previous eviction protections during the coronavirus pandemic pale in comparison to this one. It would go further than the CARES Act, which covered millions of Americans from eviction cases.

An attorney in Jackson Marvin Sanders, said in these situations, renters should seek an attorney. Despite the cost, an attorney might be necessary to understand their rights as a renter.

“I think that the legislature needs to put a lot of emphasis into working this out, and I don’t think they’re really paying much attention to it. It’s not something that should be left up to the individual to try to fix, because this is a problem that is much bigger than any individual person,” he explained.

The CDC’s order does not relieve renters of their obligation to pay rent. They will need to keep up with bills through the end of 2020.

Some of the resources in Mississippi include the Mississippi Housing Partnership, Mississippi Center for Justice and Mississippi United to End Homelessness.

