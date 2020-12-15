CDC study: Children with COVID-19 in Mississippi more likely to have attended social gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) released the findings of a new COVID-19 study in Mississippi.
According to the report, children with COVID-19 were more likely to have attended gatherings or have visitors at home than those who tested negative. Children who tested positive were not more likely to have attended school or childcare in person.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared the study on social media. He said kids attending social functions are at a 140% increased risk of COVID-19, which places their families and the vulnerable in harm’s way.
LATEST STORIES:
- Biden to take oath outside Capitol amid virus restrictions
- Joel Osteen criticized after his Houston megachurch receives $4.4 million PPP loan
- U.S. lawmakers near agreement on $1.4 trillion government spending bill
- Vermont Girl Scout sews stockings, fills them for ‘forgotten seniors’
- WATCH: 66-year-old man, dog, police chief rescued after falling through ice on Utah lake