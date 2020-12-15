CDC study: Children with COVID-19 in Mississippi more likely to have attended social gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) released the findings of a new COVID-19 study in Mississippi.

According to the report, children with COVID-19 were more likely to have attended gatherings or have visitors at home than those who tested negative. Children who tested positive were not more likely to have attended school or childcare in person.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared the study on social media. He said kids attending social functions are at a 140% increased risk of COVID-19, which places their families and the vulnerable in harm’s way.

Click here to read the study.

