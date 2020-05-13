CDC will alert doctors to look out for syndrome in children that could be related to coronavirus

In this 2020 photo provided by Amber Dean 9-year-old Bobby Dean lies in a hospital bed in Rochester, N.Y., after being admitted with severe dehydration, abdominal pain and a racing heart. He tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital and the doctors diagnosed him with a pediatric inflammatory syndrome related to the virus. After six days in the hospital, he was able to go home on Mothers Day. (Dean Family Photo via AP)

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to release an alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to coronavirus infection, a CDC spokesman told CNN Tuesday.

The syndrome, marked by persistent fever, inflammation, poor function in one or more organs, and other symptoms similar to shock, was first reported by New York officials. More states began reporting diagnoses of the syndrome this week.

An informal panel of pediatricians organized by Boston Children’s Hospital have dubbed the mysterious illness “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19.”

The CDC warning will go out on the Health Alert Network (HAN) to thousands of physicians and other clinicians across the country, the agency spokesman said.

“We will provide a working case definition of what cases look like,” the spokesman said. Doctors will be asked to report cases to state and local health departments so that the CDC can learn about the syndrome.

The CDC is working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to get the definition of the syndrome — which could be released Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesman added.

Click here for more information.