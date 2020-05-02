Celebrating Class of 2020: 12 News coworkers graduate from college

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the Class of 2020, they won’t get the pleasure of walking across the stage at their graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

12 News Digital Reporter Cianna Reeves is among them. She’s a graduate of Jackson State University.

On Saturday, her family held a personal ceremony for Cianna in their front yard, along with a surprise parade.

Family and friends honked to show their support and gave gifts through their windows. The 12 News crew also made an appearance to support Cianna. She said this was more than she could ever dream of.

“My heart is filled with joy right now. I was really sad about not being able to have a graduation ceremony, but this is top-of-the-line and this has sealed it. This is complete. To have my family and friends come out for me, it means a lot. It’s a difficult time for a lot of people, and not just graduates. But, this is a special day for me, because I worked so hard in school and to just finally have it happen,” she said.

Cianna is a multi-media journalist major and graduated Summa Cum Laude from JSU.

12 News’ Meteorologist Scottlin Williams is also part of the Class of 2020. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in geosciences with an emphasis in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State.