Chick-fil-A postpones Cow Appreciation Day due to COVID-19

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A announced it will postpone its annual Cow Appreciation Day because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since 2005, the fast food chain has celebrated the event, where it gives free food to people who dress up like cows. Cow Appreciation Day has typically been held in July.

No new date has been announced, but Chick-fil-A said it’s postponed until people can gather and celebrate in person.

